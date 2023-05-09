UrduPoint.com

UAE Tennis Federation Renews Partnership With Wilson For Another 5 Years

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2023 | 07:45 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th May, 2023) DUBAI, 9th May, 2023 (WAM) – The UAE Tennis Federation has announced the renewal of its sponsorship and partnership agreement with Wilson for the next five years. The agreement was signed between Naser Al Marzouqi, the Federation's General Secretary, and Ritesh Punjabi, CEO of Time Square, the official distributor of Wilson products in the UAE and GCC.

Al Marzouqi emphasised that the objective of this renewed partnership is to deliver excellent services in collaboration with Wilson to promote the growth and development of tennis in the UAE.

