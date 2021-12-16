UrduPoint.com

UAE, Thailand Explore Enhancing Cooperation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 04:30 PM

UAE, Thailand explore enhancing cooperation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2021) Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, has discussed with Thailand's Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin ways of enhancing cooperation between their countries in the labour field.

During the meeting, which took place at Ministry headquarters in Dubai, the sides highlighted their keenness to advance their cooperation to promote Thai workers' contributions in the UAE's labour market, to meet the requirements of the private sector, and serve the interests of both countries.

The meeting was attended by Saif Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation for Human Resources Affairs, Waravuth Pouapinya, Ambassador of Thailand to the UAE, and a number of official from both sides.

