UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Thanked For Agricultural Efforts In Socotra 

Sumaira FH 49 minutes ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 04:45 PM

UAE thanked for agricultural efforts in Socotra 

The Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation has received a thank you letter from the Director-General of the Agriculture and Irrigation Office in Yemen, Fahmi Al-Ghathanim, in which he expressed his appreciation to the Foundation for its conservation efforts in the Socotra archipelago

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2019) The Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation has received a thank you letter from the Director-General of the Agriculture and Irrigation Office in Yemen, Fahmi Al-Ghathanim, in which he expressed his appreciation to the Foundation for its conservation efforts in the Socotra archipelago.

In the letter, the Yemeni official detailed the UAE's efforts in the conservation of biodiversity, saying they have contributed significantly to the management of agricultural diseases and pests which helped meet UNESCO's conservation criteria as a protected area.

Al-Ghathanyi said that by providing local farmers with necessary supplies and helping them safely pack their products, namely dates, the Foundation helped them meet a part of the market demand and improve their livelihood.

He went on to note water drilling efforts in water-scarce areas, which he said created a "shift" in the delivery of water and its use for drinking and agriculture.

He added that the rehabilitation and training provided to the staff of the Agriculture and Irrigation Office in the UAE helped them "transfer successful UAE experiences to the province."

The Yemeni official also thanked the Foundation for rebuilding the Agriculture and Irrigation Office following its devastation by cyclones Chapala and Megh.

At the end of his letter, Al-Ghathanyi expressed his sincere thanks to the Foundation for its continued presence and support and for its quick response in "dealing with any urgent difficulties that may arise." He also thanked the UAE for its continuous humanitarian efforts, its President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, its leaders and people.

Related Topics

Water Agriculture Yemen UAE May Market From

Recent Stories

Illegal construction in Rawalpindi Cantonment Boar ..

6 minutes ago

Young man commits suicide in Nasirabad

6 minutes ago

2 killed in separate incidents in Nasirabad

8 minutes ago

Islamabad police host farewell for outgoing SP

8 minutes ago

Karachi Police chief meets Commissioner Karachi

8 minutes ago

Second death from Ebola in DR Congo city of Goma

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.