UAE thanked for agricultural efforts in Socotra 

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2019) The Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation has received a thank you letter from the Director-General of the Agriculture and Irrigation Office in Yemen, Fahmi Al-Ghathanim, in which he expressed his appreciation to the Foundation for its conservation efforts in the Socotra archipelago.

In the letter, the Yemeni official detailed the UAE's efforts in the conservation of biodiversity, saying they have contributed significantly to the management of agricultural diseases and pests which helped meet UNESCO's conservation criteria as a protected area.

Al-Ghathanyi said that by providing local farmers with necessary supplies and helping them safely pack their products, namely dates, the Foundation helped them meet a part of the market demand and improve their livelihood.

He went on to note water drilling efforts in water-scarce areas, which he said created a "shift" in the delivery of water and its use for drinking and agriculture.

He added that the rehabilitation and training provided to the staff of the Agriculture and Irrigation Office in the UAE helped them "transfer successful UAE experiences to the province."

The Yemeni official also thanked the Foundation for rebuilding the Agriculture and Irrigation Office following its devastation by cyclones Chapala and Megh.

At the end of his letter, Al-Ghathanyi expressed his sincere thanks to the Foundation for its continued presence and support and for its quick response in "dealing with any urgent difficulties that may arise." He also thanked the UAE for its continuous humanitarian efforts, its President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, its leaders and people.