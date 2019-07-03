UrduPoint.com
UAE The Home Of Tolerance: Abdullah Bin Bayyah

Wed 03rd July 2019

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jul, 2019) Shaikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, Chairman of the UAE Fatwa Council and President of the Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies, stated that the UAE is the home of tolerance and is open to humanity.

He made this statement while receiving Miguel Ángel Moratinos, High Representative of the United Nations Alliance of Civilisations, UNAOC, who is visiting the UAE to learn about its religious pluralism.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the international efforts to protect religious sites and Moratinos explained a series of related initiatives.

Moratinos thanked the UAE, whose tolerance was established by its founder, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whom he knew when he was his country’s Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Shaikh bin Bayyah explained, to Moratinos, the UAE’s strategy for promoting cultural pluralism, including its plan to sponsor religious centres. He also explained the UAE’s policy to build and protect the places of worship of various religions, through adopting a law criminalising religious contempt while noting that the country hosts the followers of many religions from over 200 nationalities.

