UAE The Land Of Promising Investment Opportunities: Director Of Pakistan Business Council

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 09:15 PM

UAE the land of promising investment opportunities: Director of Pakistan Business Council

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jul, 2021) Over the past years, the UAE has succeeded in becoming one of the world's most successful countries in attracting foreign investment due to a range of factors and incentives that earned it its status as a preferred destination for investors.

The UAE boasts a vibrant and prosperous business environment that excels at attracting foreign direct investment (FDI), as it is supported by a legal and legislative infrastructure that protects foreign capital.

In his statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Mustafa Hemani, CEO of the Hemani Group and Director of the Pakistan Business Council, stressed that the UAE is the land of promising investment opportunities, as it is powered by the vision of its wise leadership, which helped position it among the world's fastest growing economies.

Hemani also pointed out that he has lived in Dubai for 36 years and his business in the herbs and spices trade continues to see year-on-year growth, adding that his company trades over 1,000 products and imports herbs from over 83 countries.

Since coming to Dubai in 1995, the Hemani Group now has grown to incorporate five companies in Pakistan, in addition to its headquarters and retail offices in the emirate and a sales office in the United States, he added, noting that the company has over 1,500 employees.

Hemani commended the UAE leadership's support of investors, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, affirming that the country has successfully dealt with the pandemic and held major conferences, exhibitions and events, while maintaining precautionary measures.

Expo 2020 Dubai, which will be held this year, will undoubtedly be a success thanks to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, he stressed.

The Pakistan Business Council always strives to strengthen the bilateral trade between the UAE and Pakistan, Hemani said, noting that there are many alluring investment opportunities in the UAE, especially as it is one of the safest countries in the world.

He lauded the UAE's new residency laws, as well as the laws allowing foreigners to fully own businesses in the country, a step that will surely impact the business community positively and boost investor confidence.

