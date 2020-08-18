UrduPoint.com
UAE The Most Responsive To International Humanitarian Calls: Mohammed Al Falahi

Tue 18th August 2020

UAE the most responsive to international humanitarian calls: Mohammed Al Falahi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2020) Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, stated that the UAE is the most generous country in terms of offering development aid and the most responsive to international humanitarian calls.

He added that the ERC, the humanitarian arm of the UAE, has strengthened the country’s related approach and has worked around the world to limit human suffering and protect human dignity, due to the constant support and directives of the country’s leadership, as well as the close monitoring of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC, of the ERC’s programmes, projects and activities in areas of disasters and crises.

In his statement on the occasion of the annual World Humanitarian Action Day on 19th August, Al Falahi said that the UAE has always helped when intervening in any relief or humanitarian situation, because it works extensively and generously to limit the effects of crises and disasters, noting that this has happened recently on many occasions and in many regions, especially during the fight against the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.

The UAE has supported dozens of countries in reinforcing their health capacities and limiting the spread of the pandemic, he added.

He also pointed out that the UAE is always leading in humanitarian activities and supporting other countries, due to the vision of its leadership, which is always keen to help needy people without discrimination.

Al Falahi affirmed that the ERC, as a national humanitarian authority, is supporting the country’s related strategy and social development efforts in marginalised areas, noting that it is present around the world and always responds to humanitarian calls.

The ERC always aims to convey a message of compassion and peace to the entire world, especially to those currently suffering, through its programmes and projects available to everyone without discrimination, he further added.

The ERC aims to maintain its achievements, strengthen its efforts and enlarge the scope of its beneficiaries, as well as to achieve the comprehensive development and social empowerment of target categories both locally and internationally, he said in conclusion.

More Stories From Middle East

