UAE the ‘Pearl of the Middle East’: Chinese Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2021) Ni Jian, Chinese Ambassador to the UAE, commended the UAE’s considerable achievements over the past 50 years, noting that it has become the "Pearl of the middle East" and one of the ten leading global economies.

During a lecture held at the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research (ECSSR) on China’s journey and achievements, Ambassador Ni said that China and the UAE have both achieved significant development and have forged a strategic partnership, adding that the two friendly countries have a similar vision, most notably in terms of the similarities between the Belt and the Road Initiative launched by Xi Jinping, President of China, and the Revival of the Silk Road Initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Ni stressed that China was an ancient civilisation, but when it entered the modern era it became a semi-feudal society due to invasions by western powers, which led to internal turbulence. However, since the establishment of the new China in 1949 and for almost 70 years, the country has achieved consecutive developmental milestones, he further added, noting that its GDP totals US$14.

7 trillion, becoming the second-largest economy in the world.

He also spoke about China’s relations with the UAE, affirming that China has maintained its position as the UAE’s leading commercial partner while the UAE has become China’s second-leading trading partner and its largest export market in West Asia and North Africa.

Despite the serious repercussions of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in 2020, the trade exchange between the two countries amounted to $49.3 billion, a 1.13 percent increase, forming an international model of cooperation, solidarity and support amidst the pandemic, he further said.

Ni affirmed that many factors can boost the bilateral ties between China and the UAE, most notably the Belt and the Road Initiative, explaining that both countries are jointly drafting a new development roadmap.

China will participate in the Expo 2020 Dubai through a sizeable pavilion, under the theme, "China Light," which will help deepen the friendship between the two countries, he said in conclusion.