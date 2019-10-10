UrduPoint.com
UAE Thrash Indonesia 5-0 In Asian Qualifiers For 2022 FIFA World Cup

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 11:45 PM

UAE thrash Indonesia 5-0 in Asian qualifiers for 2022 FIFA World Cup

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2019) The UAE thrashed Indonesia 5-0 in the second round of the Asian qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Thursday in Dubai.

Having weathered much of the first-half storm at the Al Maktoum Stadium, it looked as though Indonesia would be heading into the break level on the scoreboard after sustaining only one goal in the first 45 minutes.

However, the White managed in the second half to cash in on their guests' mistakes and seal an emphatic 5-0 triumph, which earns the Emiratis a comfortable lead following the last round's 2-1 win against Malaysia.

Khalil Al Hammadi's opener gave the hosts the lead in the 41th minute before Ali Mabkhout's hat-trick and substitute Tariq Hassan Ali Tarik's injury-time goal sealed the night .

