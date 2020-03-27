UrduPoint.com
UAE To Activate Remote Work System From March 29 For Two Weeks, Barring Vital Sectors

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 02:00 AM

UAE to activate remote work system from March 29 for two weeks, barring vital sectors

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2020) The Federal Authority For Government Human Resources (FAHR) will activate the Remote Work System for all ministries, authorities, and federal institutions, effective Sunday, March 29th, for a renewable period of two weeks.

According to the decision, which will be subject to revision and reassessment, a maximum of 30 percent of the workforce of each entity concerned is allowed to be physically present in office while others whose jobs don't necessitate their physical presence will be working remotely.

FAHR's announcement exempts a number of vital sectors, including energy, telecommunications, health, education, security, police, military, postal services, cargo, pharmaceuticals, water, food, civil aviation, airports, identity & citizenship, finance & banking, government media, and services, which include filling service stations, and construction projects in addition to any other sectors to be exempted by the government of the UAE for public interest.

FAHAR calls upon all sector to utilise smart technology while practicing the remote work system in addition to providing all possible electronic channels and platforms to ensure efficiency. All sectors are also required to identify standard timeframes and mechanisms for every task assigned to each employee and identify the management system of remote work in terms of workhours, be it a standard or flexible work schedule per day, week or month.

These sectors are also required to ensure that technology provides a work environment that is safe and compliant for operational efficiency by setting all needed regulations that ensure privacy and confidentially of data. Authorisations given to undertake remote work have to be regulated as well, and employers have to ensure proper follow-up of their employees working remotely in order to ensure they stick to work schedules and accomplishment of work as desired.

The employees working remotely are obligated to come physically to office whenever asked by their employers and to perform their work as per the set timeframes. While working remotely, they have to be available all the time to respond to all business calls and emails in addition to ensuring confidentiality of data and utilising worktime in performing the tasks assigned to them in the best possible manner. They are also required to provide all evidence requested by their employers to confirm their accomplishments, and productivity in addition to keeping their remote work appliances safe and secure.

