UAE to announce details of its participation in Tokyo Olympics Tuesday

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jul, 2021) The UAE National Olympic Committee will hold a press conference on the official announcement of the UAE delegation participating in the Olympic Games in the Japanese capital, Tokyo, on Tuesday at 11.00, at the headquarters of the General sports Authority in Dubai.

The Tokyo Olympics will be held from 23rd July to 8th August, 2021.