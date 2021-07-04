UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE To Announce Details Of Its Participation In Tokyo Olympics Tuesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 seconds ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 03:30 PM

UAE to announce details of its participation in Tokyo Olympics Tuesday

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jul, 2021) The UAE National Olympic Committee will hold a press conference on the official announcement of the UAE delegation participating in the Olympic Games in the Japanese capital, Tokyo, on Tuesday at 11.00, at the headquarters of the General sports Authority in Dubai.

The Tokyo Olympics will be held from 23rd July to 8th August, 2021.

Related Topics

Sports UAE Dubai Tokyo July August Olympics From

Recent Stories

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new service to Baku

45 minutes ago

Healthcare an ideal jumping-off point for Artifici ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Health approves emergency registration ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Future Labs explores impacts of technologica ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate US President on Independe ..

2 hours ago

ADEK becomes first international entity licensed f ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.