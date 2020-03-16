UAE to become first Middle East country to host ICMA in 2022

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2020) At the International Congress of Maritime Arbitrators, ICMA, held in Rio de Janeiro, Dubai was announced as the next city to host this biennial event in 2022/2023.

In showcasing the benefits of the UAE as a preferred jurisdiction for alternative dispute resolution, EMAC presented Dubai’s bid with the UAE to become the first middle East country to host the event since ICMA’s inception in 1972.

"I am very pleased and proud to hear that the UAE is the choice to host ICMA XXII in 2022/2023. This brings immense pride to the country and the community as it presents a great opportunity for the region’s maritime law community to showcase their expertise," said Majid Obaid bin Bashir, Chairman and Secretary-General of EMAC.

"Yet another testament that the maritime fraternity has the confidence in EMAC’s services.

We are delighted to be a part of the organising committee to host ICMA XXII. From its first day, EMAC has contributed to the growth of the maritime sector through its arbitration and mediation services to the benefit of the wider Middle East. We look forward to hosting all our industry colleagues and friends for around all corners of the world. We would like to thank AD Ports, DP World, ADNOC, DMCA and all who have supported the bid process," he added.

ICMA is a significant and informative event for the global maritime arbitration sector, and is in every maritime and commercial arbitrator's Calendar. It is a forum for maritime arbitrators, mediators and lawyers from around the world to deliberate and exchange views. The conference is generally attended by arbitrators, lawyers, ship owners, charterers, and commercial professionals.