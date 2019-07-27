UrduPoint.com
UAE To Build Three Schools In Fiji

Muhammad Irfan 14 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 01:30 PM

SUVA, Fiji, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jul, 2019) The UAE is funding the construction of three schools in Fiji's Lautoka, Sigatoka and Lomawai regions.

The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) is financing the projects following the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Chairman of the ERC, to support the development of infrastructure in areas affected by environmental disasters in Fiji.

The development projects were signed yesterday by the UAE Ambassador to Fiji, Saleh Ahmed Al Suwaidi, on behalf of the ERC in the capital Suva, in the presence of representatives from Fiji's Ministry of Economy, Ministry of education and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The UAE Ambassador said the locations for the projects were carefully chosen in coordination with local authorities, and that the gesture is another example of the UAE's continued humanitarian efforts to support those in need, and reflects the strong relations between the UAE and the region, as well as its commitment to support human development as a donor country.

The Fijian officials expressed their appreciation to the UAE for its continued support of Fiji and the South Pacific Islands, pointing out that these development projects will revive the educational sector, promote social development and contribute to the reconstruction of areas affected by Cyclone Winston in 2016.

