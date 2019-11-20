UAE to buy 24 B-250 aircraft for AED 2.27b

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Nov, 2019) The UAE announced it intention to buy 24 B-250 light attack aircraft to strengthen air support for its Air Force and Air Defence from aerospace company Calidus.

Major-General Ishaq Saleh Al Blooshi, Deputy Executive Director of the Military Committee of Dubai Airshow 2019, confirmed at the show daily briefing that the deal is in sync with the leadership's vision to provide the Armed Forces with the most sophisticated capabilities.

He said the contract, worth AED 2.273 billion including spare parts and technical supports.