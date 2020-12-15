UAE to celebrate National Day of Bahrain

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2020) The UAE will celebrate, tomorrow (Wednesday), the National Day of Bahrain on 16th December, with official and popular celebrations that reflect the deep relations and strategic partnership between the two countries and their peoples.

The celebrations will feature many events and shows, which include lighting up the country’s key landmarks with the Bahraini flag, festive decorations in airports, and receiving Bahraini guests with flowers and souvenirs.

The UAE and Bahrain share historic ties dating back many decades, which were advanced and strengthened by their common visions and beliefs and the close relations between their leaderships, represented by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Majesty King Hamad bin Issa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain.

The political stance of both countries towards regional and international issues are always the same, as they are keen to support GCC, Arab and Islamic causes, in light of their membership and their leading roles in the GCC, the Arab League, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the United Nations (UN). They also follow a clear policy aimed at establishing the foundations of stability, peace and tolerance around the world.

Their regular mutual visits related to all sectors and their social interactions in many joint events also reflect their solid bilateral ties.

In 2000, the relations between the UAE and Bahrain progressed to wider overall dimensions, following the establishment of the "UAE - Bahrain Joint Higher Committee" responsible for the implementation of the strategic visions of their leaderships, to face regional challenges and reinforce their political, military, commercial and cultural ties.

The economic cooperation between the two countries, especially in recent years, reflects the close bilateral coordination and integration between their economies.

The UAE and Bahrain have signed several economic and commercial cooperation agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoU), which increased the value of their trade to AED28.7 billion in 2019.

They signed several agreements and MoUs in various areas, most notably in the exploration and use of outer space for peaceful purposes, standards and quality assurance, and agriculture. An agreement to implement renewable energy projects between Bahrain’s Supreme Council of the Environment (SCE) and the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (MASDAR) was also signed.

The two countries share a mutual heritage in the area of arts and literature, which contributed to the establishment of a similar cultural identity for their communities and the peoples of GCC countries.

In recent years, the two countries signed several MoUs and cooperation agreements related to culture, to preserve their mutual historic heritage. Under this framework, the UAE has been supporting a project to restore heritage buildings in Bahrain.