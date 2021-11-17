UrduPoint.com

UAE To Celebrate Oman’s 51st National Day

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 11:00 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2021) The UAE will celebrate Oman’s 51st National Day on 18th November, underscoring the close relations between the two countries, which have witnessed significant development under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Sultan Al Nahyan and H.M. Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, reaching the level of a strategic partnership in political, economic, social and cultural areas.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, stressed strengthening the UAE’s ties with Oman is a priority of the Emirati leadership.

The statement of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, "The UAE and Oman share deep-rooted ties that grow stronger every day," highlights the close historic relations between the two countries, which share social and cultural ties and a history full of key milestones that strengthened their relations.

The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sultan Qaboos bin Said held a historic meeting in 1968, and following the formation of the UAE in 1971, they have signed many agreements in cultural and education areas.

Under the same framework, the historic visit of Sheikh Zayed to Oman in 1991 was a key milestone in the cooperation between the two countries, and a joint higher committee was formed that issued a resolution enabling travel between the two countries using IDs instead of passports. A higher economic committee was also established, which conducted studies on holding joint projects.

The UAE is one of Oman’s most important trading partners. Omani direct investments in the UAE also grew by 46.8 percent at the start of 2020 compared to the start of 2019.

The two countries share a common cultural heritage, including in arts and literature, which shaped a similar identity for their peoples and the peoples of the Gulf region.

