UAE to celebrate Qatar National Day

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2021) ABU DHABI, 17th December 2021 (WAM) - Reflecting the deep-rooted fraternal relations under the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) umbrella, the UAE will celebrate tomorrow the National Day of Qatar.

The celebrations, which will be under the theme "UAE-Qatar: Many Happy Returns", will witness several events, including illuminating the country’s iconic buildings with the colours of the Qatari flag, as well as a special entry stamp and a special reception to Qatari nationals arriving in the UAE’s airports. Special celebrations will also be held at Expo 2020 Dubai and the Global Village, along with greetings from the UAE Government and people published in Qatari newspapers.

Non-oil trade between the UAE and Qatar accounted for AED4.7 billion during the first eight months of 2021.

Qatar's exceptional participation at Expo 2020 Dubai manifests the depth of brotherly ties between the two countries. The Qatari Pavilion at the international exposition highlights the very diverse economy, from arts to medicine to tourism and offers excellent investment opportunities.

The Qatari Pavilion in the Opportunity District stretches to over 920 square metres, including a 620-square metre of built-up area.