UAE to celebrate South Korean National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2020) The UAE will celebrate South Korea’s National Day on 3rd October, 2020, highlighting the strong bilateral ties between the two countries dating back to 40 years ago.

The bilateral cooperation between the two countries includes the sectors of clean energy, oil, tourism, logistical services and culture. However, the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant is a key strategic joint project between the two countries and a turning point in their relations.

The plant will fulfil 25 percent of the UAE’s energy needs upon operating at full capacity, reducing emissions by 21 million tonnes per annum.

In 2018, the two countries signed a partnership agreement that helped establish new markets and economic channels while their cooperation in nuclear energy and solid partnership in the traditional energy sector is due to the signing of key agreements in oil and gas. Their commercial partnership involves the areas of goods and technology trade, research and development in the energy sector, financial services, logistical services, food security and agriculture.

The UAE is the second-largest oil exporter to South Korea and the second leading trade importer from South Korea in the middle East. South Korea’s key exports to the UAE include electronics, vehicles, oil equipment and facilities while the key Emirati exports to South Korea include raw oil, oil products, aluminium and liquefied petroleum gas.

The UAE and South Korea aim to strengthen their cooperation in several vital sectors, such as technology, small and medium-sized enterprises, medicine, education and healthcare.

In September, during the seventh edition of the UAE-South Korea Joint Economic Committee, both parties agreed to reinforce their cooperation in ten key sectors that include science and information technology, agricultural technology, renewable energy, public transport systems that comply with hydrogenic cities, oil and gas and infrastructure, and healthcare and medical services. They also agreed to intensify their response to the COVID-19 pandemic and exchange expertise in medical, educational, tourism and intellectual property areas while expanding their government cooperation channels.

Emirati tourism is one of the key factors affecting the cooperation between the two countries, as the number of Emirati citizens visiting South Korea amounted to 11,000 per year while over 200,000 South Korean citizens visit the UAE annually for tourism.

In January 2020, the two countries launched the UAE-Korea Cultural Dialogue 2020 to exchange views and ideas, ensure continuous communication, promote cultural convergence between their cultures, and strengthen their cultural, artistic, media and sports cooperation, as well as their cooperation in the areas of heritage, literature, language, performing arts, visual arts, creative cultural industries and related technologies.

During the COVID-19 crisis, the UAE and South Korea presented a leading example of cooperation and solidarity between countries, through the exchange of experiences, expertise and government procedures for countering the pandemic. The UAE evacuated South Korean citizens and their families from Tehran during the peak of the virus in the region.