UAE to celebrate ‘World Environment Day’

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jun, 2020) The UAE will celebrate the annual "World Environment Day" on 5th June, which was launched by the United Nations, UN, to raise the awareness of communities about the importance of protecting the environment and maintaining the sustainability of natural resources and biodiversity.

This year, the day will be held under the slogan, "Biodiversity," as recent events - including fires in Brazil, the US and Australia, locust swarms in many regions, and recent epidemics affecting the world - have highlighted the dependency and close relationship between humans and the environment.

In recent years, the UAE has reinforced its global position as a centre of harnessing the global efforts to counter climate change and protect the environment, through hosting major environmental events, including the Climate Forum at the World Government Summit held annually in Dubai and Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

As part of the UAE’s support for scientific research and its encouragement to scientists, researchers and students to develop innovative environmental solutions, it established several global awards, including the "Zayed Sustainability prize," the "Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award" and the "Mohamed bin Zayed Species Conservation Fund.

The UAE has been active in financing environmental development projects around the world, such as renewable energy projects in the Caribbean and the Pacific islands, as well as water projects in countries suffering from a lack of drinking water.

Locally, the UAE is implementing a range of projects and strategies that aim to protect the environment and mitigate the effects of climate change, and it has increased its number of natural reserves to 44.

The UAE has adopted several measures to preserve its biodiversity, including conducting many studies and surveys on species and habitats facing pressures and threats, such as increasing land use and consumption of groundwater, as well as overgrasing, the exploitation of marine resources, land and water pollution, invasive species and climate change.