UAE to celebrate World Tourism Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2021) The UAE will celebrate World Tourism Day on 27th September, held this year under the theme, "Tourism for Inclusive Growth," as the country remains a comprehensive and inspiring model in addressing the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, and has become one of the fastest recovering countries from the crisis.

The UAE is expecting a promising tourism season as Expo 2020 Dubai, which is one of the most important and momentous events in the world, transforming the country for six months into a leading global destination that will attract millions of visitors from over 190 countries.

The UAE has gradually resumed regular activities in the tourism sector and started welcoming tourists from around the world. It also announced that fully vaccinated tourists will be allowed to enter the country.

The high occupancy rate of tourism establishments underscores the recovery of the country’s tourism sector and the significant trust in its procedures, aimed at ensuring the highest levels of health and safety for tourists.

Industry statistics have shown a significant increase in the total revenues of hotels, as well as their occupancy rates, reaching AED11.3 billion and 62 percent occupancy in the first half of 2021, compared to AED8.6 billion and 53.6 percent in the first half of 2020.

The total number of hotel guests in the first half of 2021 amounted to 8.3 million from around the country, a 15 percent increase compared to the same period in the previous year, while local hotel guests in the first half of 2021 numbered 2.3 million, compared to 1.3 million in the same period of 2020.

The UAE’s tourism sector is a key income source for its diversification policy, contributing over AED161 billion to GDP, which is expected to rise to AED234.2 billion in 2027. Domestic tourism contributed AED41 billion to the national economy last year with expectations that it will continue to increase.

The UAE recently adopted several decisions and procedures aimed at modernising the tourism and travel sector and accelerating its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, including the launch of long-term and multiple entry visas.

The UAE also launched a joint action plan between the Ministry of Economy and local tourism departments and authorities, aimed at increasing the number of international tourists and opening new tourism markets by launching widespread promotional campaigns promoting promising destinations.

Coinciding with the countdown to Expo 2020 Dubai, hotel reservations around the country witnessed a surge in demand, with many hotels located near the event having a 100 percent occupancy rate.

For the first time, the UAE recently obtained the support of member states of the World Tourism Organisation Regional Committee for membership in its Executive Council.

The impact of COVID-19 on tourism will cost the world economy US$4 trillion. Developing countries will be among the most affected ones, according to World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO).

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a massive social and economic impact. Both developed and developing economies have been hit. And marginalized groups and the most vulnerable have been hit hardest of all. The restart of tourism will help kickstart recovery and growth. It is essential that the benefits this will bring are enjoyed widely and fairly.

Tourism is a recognised pillar of most – if not all – the Sustainable Development Goals (SGDs), particularly Goals 1 (no poverty), 5 (gender equality), 8 (decent work and economic growth) and 10 (reduce inequalities).

On this World Tourism Day, the COVID-19 pandemic represents an opportunity to rethink the future of the tourism sector. Tourism has a unique ability to make sure nobody is left behind, as recognised by the Second Principle of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its SDGs.