UAE to chair 47th meeting of UNWTO Regional Commission for the Middle East

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2021) The UAE will chair the 47th meeting of the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) Regional Commission for the middle East, hosted by Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on 26th and 27th May, 2021.

The UAE will be represented by an official high-level delegation headed by Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs.

The meeting will be attended by Zurab Pololikashvili, UNWTO Secretary-General, along with ministers of tourism of Middle Eastern countries and representatives of the commission’s member states.

Dr. Al Falasi highlighted the meeting's importance to supporting the process of sustainable tourism development in the region, noting that it is a leading platform for cooperation in drafting mutual tourism plans, to increase opportunities for the future growth of the tourism sector.

He then pointed out that the meeting’s agenda will feature topics related to the recovery of the region’s tourism sector, adding that it will generate recommendations for accelerating recovery and regaining tourism activities to pre-COVID-19 levels.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the UAE will participate in the inauguration of the UNWTO’s Middle East Bureau in Riyadh and the conference, entitled, "Tourism Recovery in the Region."