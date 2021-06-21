UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE To Chair 59th Meeting Of Standing Committee Of Ramsar Convention

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 12:45 AM

UAE to chair 59th meeting of Standing Committee of Ramsar Convention

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jun, 2021) The UAE will chair the 59th meeting of the Standing Committee of the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands of International Importance, to be held from 21st to 25th June, 2021, in Gland, Switzerland.

The convention seeks to preserve wetlands around the world through putting in place appropriate management techniques.

The Emirati delegation will be headed by Eng. Mohammed Saif Al Afkham, Director-General of the Fujairah Municipality, and will include a team from the Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment.

Those at the event will discuss several key environmental issues, including the protection of wetlands through modern scientific techniques and the postponement of the convention’s general conference to be held in Wuhan, China, along with solutions to current challenges related to difficulties in travel, communications and holding events.

The UAE has been heading the convention since October 2018, and plans are underway to hand over the presidency to China.

Related Topics

World China UAE Wuhan Switzerland June October 2018 Event From

Recent Stories

Public schools in UAE set to welcome back students

6 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid directs to hold 80 percent of ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed witnesses graduation of 6th batch o ..

2 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempt on ..

2 hours ago

SEHA underlines importance of preventing spread of ..

3 hours ago

UAE interbank rates up replicating US Fed&#039;s m ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.