UAE to chair 59th meeting of Standing Committee of Ramsar Convention

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jun, 2021) The UAE will chair the 59th meeting of the Standing Committee of the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands of International Importance, to be held from 21st to 25th June, 2021, in Gland, Switzerland.

The convention seeks to preserve wetlands around the world through putting in place appropriate management techniques.

The Emirati delegation will be headed by Eng. Mohammed Saif Al Afkham, Director-General of the Fujairah Municipality, and will include a team from the Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment.

Those at the event will discuss several key environmental issues, including the protection of wetlands through modern scientific techniques and the postponement of the convention’s general conference to be held in Wuhan, China, along with solutions to current challenges related to difficulties in travel, communications and holding events.

The UAE has been heading the convention since October 2018, and plans are underway to hand over the presidency to China.