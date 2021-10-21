UrduPoint.com

UAE To Chair 6th Annual Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank Board Of Governors Meeting Next Week

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 08:30 PM

UAE to chair 6th Annual Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank Board of Governors Meeting next week

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2021) Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the UAE will chair the 6th Annual Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) board of Governors Meeting next week.

It will convene 103 members as well as strategic partners from around the world.

The Meeting, which is being held virtually under the theme "Investing Today. Transforming Tomorrow.", will take place from 26th to 28th October. For the first time AIIB will hold its Annual Meeting in the middle East.

The UAE is one of the founding members of the AIIB, and the 2021 Annual Meeting will be chaired by Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and the UAE’s Governor on the AIIB Board of Governors.

The Meeting will focus on a number of key themes, including investing in the infrastructure for tomorrow such as Cross-border connectivity, green financing, resilient healthcare infrastructure and the role of global multilateral institutions in contributing to supporting projects based on ESG principles.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber said: "In chairing the 2021 AIIB Meeting, the UAE is reinforcing its commitment to promoting global initiatives that accelerate the development of a sustainable economy and drive a green infrastructure agenda."

"There is clear alignment between the AIIB’s mandate and the UAE’s strategic plans, including the ‘Principles of the 50’ and the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative. The UAE’s natural, competitive advantages, expertise and experience complement the AIIB’s work (MAS1) to advance infrastructure investment in emerging markets and developing economies. In addition our reputation as a trusted and responsible investor will help attract high quality investment partnerships," he continued.

This year’s meeting comes at a historic moment, coinciding with the hosting of Expo 2020, and an increased global interest in taking serious climate action.

We look forward to chairing the Annual Meeting, which I’m confident will result in insightful and productive discussions to accelerate the sustainable economy and drive infrastructure development," he concluded.

On the sidelines of the virtual meeting, the UAE will host two seminars in Abu Dhabi focused on the UAE and the Middle East. The first seminar focuses on "How innovative financing can bridge the infrastructure spending gap in the Middle East" and will take place on Wednesday, 27th October from 11:30 to 12:15 UAE time at Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) in Mariyah Island. The second seminar will look at "How the UAE is supporting climate resilient infrastructure across the Middle East" and will take place on Thursday, 28th October from 9:15 to 10:00 UAE time at IRENA headquarters in Masdar City.

Both seminars are open to the public to attend virtually after registration on the AIIB website: www.aiib.org The meeting takes place at a time when (MAS2) the world needs more than 50 trillion US Dollars by 2030 to upgrade and build reliable infrastructure. Mobilising private capital is key to delivering on this task, and eliminating the global infrastructure investment gap will require tremendous international cooperation. Governments will need to champion assets that are attractive to private investment and the private sector must invest in projects informed by ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) principles.

As part of the ‘Principles of the 50’, sustainability forms a core part of the country’s development plans, with local and global investments supporting both its environmental and economic efforts.

In 2020, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank announced its strategic ambition to allocate 50% of its total funding until 2025 to climate-friendly projects (for reference, climate finance accounted for 41 percent in 2020). As one of the founding members of the AIIB, the UAE is committed to supporting this vision, and to continue to drive sustainable development through innovation.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Technology Governor UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Bank Rashid Middle East October 2020 Market From Industry Asia

Recent Stories

4 killed by high winds in Poland

4 killed by high winds in Poland

22 minutes ago
 South Africa, Pakistan have tremendous potential t ..

South Africa, Pakistan have tremendous potential to increase bilateral trade: HC ..

22 minutes ago
 Action against violations of COVID-19 SOPs continu ..

Action against violations of COVID-19 SOPs continues

23 minutes ago
 Modern Cancer Lab launched at LUMHS to conduct res ..

Modern Cancer Lab launched at LUMHS to conduct research, develop drugs for treat ..

23 minutes ago
 CDA installs tracker in environment wing vehicles

CDA installs tracker in environment wing vehicles

23 minutes ago
 SAPM Gill dares Asma Shirazi to prove allegations ..

SAPM Gill dares Asma Shirazi to prove allegations against First Lady

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.