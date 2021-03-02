CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2021) The Council of the League of Arab States has approved the appointment of Ambassador Abdullah Hamdan Al Naqbi, the candidate of the United Arab Emirates, as Chairman of the Permanent Committee for Legal Affairs for a period of two years, renewable once only, starting from 3rd March 2021.

This came at the end of its 155th session, which was held today at the headquarters of the Arab League in Cairo at the level of permanent representatives in preparation for the ministerial session of the Council on Wednesday.