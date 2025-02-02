UAE to compete with seven athletes at Asian Winter Games

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2025) The UAE National Olympic Committee has announced the country’s participation in the 9th Asian Winter Games, set to take place in Harbin, China, from 7th to 14th February, with 1,500 athletes from 34 Asian Olympic committees competing.

This marks the UAE’s third appearance in the history of the Asian Winter Games and its largest in terms of sporting disciplines.

The country first participated in the 2011 edition held in Almaty and Astana, Kazakhstan, competing in ice hockey. The second participation came in 2017 in Sapporo, Japan, where the UAE competed in both ice hockey and figure skating.

For the 2025 edition, the UAE will be represented by seven athletes – six male and one female -- competing across three disciplines: alpine skiing, freestyle skiing, and snowboarding.