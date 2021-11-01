UAE to contribute US$3 million in support of Global Green Growth Institute projects

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Nov, 2021) Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, announced that the UAE will contribute US$3 million to the projects carried out by the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) in 2022 and 2023.

The Minister made the announcement at the 10th Session of the Assembly and 14th Session of the Council of GGGI in the presence of Ban-Ki Moon, former UN Secretary-General and GGGI’s Assembly President and Council Chair.

At the meeting, officials from the Ministery of Climate Change and the Environment (MoCCAE) highlighted the UAE’s efforts to develop a green economy and drive sustainable growth, including the launch of the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative that puts the country on a path towards a low-carbon future.

Almheiri applauded the ongoing efforts of GGGI in advancing green growth to achieve a sustainable post-COVID-19 recovery.

She said, "Believing in the great value GGGI adds to the transition to green economy, the UAE has allocated US$3 million for the period 2022 to 2023 to support the institute in its mission. Previously, the country provided US$4.5 million to GGGI for 2019-2021."

The UAE has partnered with the institute in 2011, and signed a Host Country Agreement in 2017 to solidify the legal status of the GGGI Regional Office in the country.

Together, they worked on multiple projects and policies that accelerate the transition to a green economy. These include the UAE Green Agenda 2015-2030, the National Climate Change Plan of the UAE 2017-2050, the UAE Air Quality Strategy 2021-2031, the UAE Circular Economy Policy 2021-2031, the UAE National Air Emissions Inventory Project, the UAE Sustainable Finance Framework 2021-2031, and the Green Entrepreneurship Accelerator Program.