UAE To Create New Gateway For Soaring E-cigarette Industry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 seconds ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 12:15 PM

UAE to create new gateway for soaring e-cigarette industry

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Aug, 2019) More than 64 million people will switch to vaping devices instead of smoking traditional cigarettes over the next three years according to expert forecasts, and Dubai is to provide a global platform for an industry expected to be worth US$53.4 billion by 2024.

In a press statement released today, the World Vape Show, the first international vape expo of its kind in the UAE, will be held in Dubai from 3rd-5th June, 2020, due to recent government legislation making the sale of e-cigarettes, vaping devices and e-liquids legal for the first time.

The rule change, which came into effect in April, is designed to support efforts to curb smoking in the UAE and stop the online sale of unregulated devices. It opens up a market where the consumption rate of tobacco is high - 25-30 percent among men - but where there is rising awareness of health hazards associated with smoking and growing demand for alternatives to traditional cigarettes.

The World Vape Show comes amid estimates that the MEA e-cigarettes market, valued at $267.9 million in 2018, will register CAGR of 9.74 percent between 2019 and 2024.

The Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology, which is behind the new regulations allowing the sale of e-cigarettes and vaping devices in the UAE for the first time, said that the spread of unregulated e-cigarettes was among the reasons behind the move.

Manufacturers are now allowed to sell the battery-powered products as long as they meet new standards and carry health warnings similar to traditional cigarettes.

Steve Diprose, Managing Director at Quartz Business Media, the organisers of the World Vape Show, said, "Before April 2019 it was against the law for retailers in the UAE to sell e-cigarette products but now there are huge opportunities for both manufacturers and retailers to take advantage of.

"We have created this event to bring the industry together in a new market, to understand how suppliers can reach end-users, how the vaping category in-store can drive footfall, sales, and profits, and what we can learn from both specialist outlets and the big retailers."

The three-day exhibition will provide manufacturers with a unique opportunity to showcase products to thousands of international retailers, wholesalers, distributors, and consumers in Dubai. The first two days of the event will be dedicated to business buyers, whereas the third day will open its doors to the general public.

Alongside the exhibition is the Future of Vape Conference featuring more than 50 experts taking part in debates around innovation, regulation, and industry outlook.

"We’ve created a conference agenda to cover the full spectrum of the market, from innovation to public health to a specific session on the UAE’s market," added Diprose.

Over 50 international suppliers have already signed up to the exhibition.

