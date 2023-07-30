Open Menu

UAE To Establish Federal Prosecution Entities Specialised In Economic Crimes, Money Laundering

Sumaira FH Published July 30, 2023 | 09:00 PM

UAE to establish federal prosecution entities specialised in economic crimes, money laundering

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2023) The Federal Judicial Council, chaired by Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Council, has approved the UAE Attorney General's proposal to establish federal prosecution entities specialised in economic crimes and money laundering. The step aims to develop the UAE's judicial system to keep pace with global economic shifts and introduce specialised judicial entities, further boosting the UAE's financial stability and economic growth.

The creation of prosecution offices specialised in economic crimes and money laundering is a part of the transformative projects (government accelerators) on which the Ministry of Justice is currently working in coordination with the Federal Judicial Council to improve the professional and legal performance in the UAE. The establishment of these entities also represents a first step towards investigating and cracking down on economic crimes and money laundering, including those that fall on economic interests such as corporate crimes, bankruptcy, regulation of competition, financial markets, intellectual property and trademarks, or that violate the UAE's financial rights, such as customs evasion crimes.

The project’s significance lies in its role in protecting the national economy and reducing the impact of economic and financial crimes on the economy and society, as well as growing the UAE's economy and enhancing its competitiveness as a global financial and business hub for investment and improving the efficiency and quality of criminal investigations.

The UAE is intensifying its relentless efforts to combat economic crimes and money laundering, taking many crucial steps to strengthen the legislative and legal structure towards reaching this goal, and to protect the national economy, further enhancing the confidence of international investors in the UAE’s business environment and encouraging them to bring their businesses to the UAE.

This project aligns with the ‘We the UAE 2031’ Vision, specifically the ‘Forward Economy’ pillar, which seeks to establish the world's top hub for the new economy, and the ‘Forward Ecosystem’ pillar, which involves positioning the UAE as the safest and most secure country in the world and preserving human rights through an advanced legislative and judicial system.

Related Topics

World Business UAE Hub Money Criminals Market Government Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

World FZO signs agreement with Adriatica Special E ..

World FZO signs agreement with Adriatica Special Economic Zone to host AICE 2024 ..

25 minutes ago
 UAE Girl Guides Association participates in 38th W ..

UAE Girl Guides Association participates in 38th WAGGGS World Conference in Cypr ..

40 minutes ago
 Dirar Al Falasi reviews UAE&#039;s pioneering expe ..

Dirar Al Falasi reviews UAE&#039;s pioneering experience in AI

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Th ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

5 hours ago
 Minister of Justice affirms UAE’s determination ..

Minister of Justice affirms UAE’s determination to combat crime of human traff ..

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Thr ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

5 hours ago
UAE aid workers deliver more food assistance to Su ..

UAE aid workers deliver more food assistance to Sudanese refugees in Chad

6 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne ..

RAK Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

6 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy intensifies training ag ..

Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy intensifies training against human trafficking crimes

6 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

7 hours ago
 TIR carnet transactions worth AED142 million clear ..

TIR carnet transactions worth AED142 million cleared by Dubai Customs

7 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Thron ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

8 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East