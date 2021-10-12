UrduPoint.com

UAE To Form Women’s World Tour Cycling Team

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 08:30 PM

UAE to form women’s World Tour cycling team

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2021) UAE Team Emirates announced today that they are working with current women’s cycling team Alè BTC Ljubljana to add a women’s team to their successful men’s team for 2022.

The recent inaugural Paris-Roubaix Femmes boosted the profile of women’s cycling and the return of the women’s Tour de France in the summer of 2022 is expected to further develop the sport and increase the popularity and visibility of women’s cycling.

In a new and modern era of inclusivity for the sport, the Emirati squad will emulate fellow World Tour teams Trek-Segafredo, Jumbo-Visma and Movistar in having a successful women’s team alongside their men’s team.

Regarding the possible entry of UAE Team Emirates into the world of women’s cycling, Team Principal Mauro Gianetti explained, "We are pleased to announce that we are working to create a female team to compete on the world stage as part of the UAE ambition to develop cycling, in support of a global project that started back in 2017.

"Together with the Alè BTC Ljubljana Team, we have found the right opportunity and the availability we were looking for and, in collaboration with the UCI, we are preparing all the necessary documents for the completion of the acquisition of the World Tour license starting 1st January 2022. In the coming weeks we will have the definitive framework and we will be ready to present the project."

