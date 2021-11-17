UAE To Host 'Cybertech Global Conference' In January

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2021) The Cybertech Global Conference 2022, returns to Dubai for the second time in full scale on the 13th to 14th of June 2022, gathering thousands of C level decision makers and brings new market opportunities for multinational corporations, startups, private and corporate investors, venture capital firms, government entities and academia.

The Conference aims to foster expert collaborations, create new business opportunities with a wide range of sectors with conference sessions and special events highlighting AI, Advanced IoT, Big Data, Cloud, Blockchain, and focuses on a wide spectrum of different sectors ranging from Finance and Insurance, SCADA/ICS, mobile and Communications, Health Industry, Smart Mobility, and many more.

Cybertech Global Conference provides attendees and companies alike with a unique opportunity to network, strengthen existing alliances and form new ones, all while becoming acquainted with the latest innovations and solutions from the international cyber community.

The UAE as an international hub for technology and innovation will use the event to break boundaries of global innovation. The conference is also a platform to present new cybersecurity programmes, while innovative young startups present their cutting-edge developments and obtain global exposure.

A press conference was held recently to announce the latest edition of Cybertech Global at Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Dubai. The key speakers were Dr. Mohamed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government; Amir Rapaport, Founder and Chief Editor of Cybertech and co-author of 'Cybermania'; and Ankit Shukla, Managing Director, QNA Marcom.

Amir highlighted the experience of bringing Cybertech Global to Dubai in 2022, the vision for this event, the significance of innovation in the cyber domain and the uniqueness of this event as compared to Cybertech in Tel Aviv, New York, Singapore, Rome, Tokyo, Kigali or Miami.

Dr. Al Kuwaiti and Ankit Shukla joined Amir to talk about the biggest cyber threats and opportunities in 2022 for UAE, the region and globally as well as the latest trends in the cyber security sector.

Cybertech Global Conference attracts C-Level executives, investors, professionals, and government officials, from over 80 countries worldwide. Attendees will engage with the best and the brightest from the cyber industry and beyond.