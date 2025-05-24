UAE To Host 2026 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship
Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2025 | 02:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2025) The United Arab Emirates, represented by the UAE Winter sports Federation, has successfully secured the hosting rights for the 2026 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship, Division II, Group A. The championship is scheduled to take place in April 2026.
The announcement came during the annual General Assembly meeting of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), currently being held in Stockholm from 22nd to 25th May, with the participation of 84 nations.
The UAE's bid received the overwhelming support of the majority of votes when competing against other nations' proposals. This strong endorsement was attributed to the exceptional and modern facilities highlighted in the UAE's bid, alongside its comprehensive logistical capabilities, which are expected to contribute significantly to the success of this global event.
Hamel Ahmed Al Qubaisi, Vice President of the UAE Winter Sports Federation and head of the delegation participating in the International Ice Hockey Federation meetings, stated that the country's successful bid to host the global event is a culmination of the wise leadership's support, the attention of the Ministry of Sports, the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and the follow-up of Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, President of the UAE Winter Sports Federation.
