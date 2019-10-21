UAE to host 20th ARADO conference in 2020

MARRAKESH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2019) The UAE will host the 20th conference of the Arab Organisation for Administrative Development, ARADO, an institution of the League of Arab States. The conference will be held as part of the World Government Summit at Expo 2020 in Dubai to discuss the mechanisms for achieving development in Arab states.

According to a statement by the General Secretariat of the UAE Cabinet, the event will see the participation of Arab officials and decision makers in the public and private sectors.

"The conference will contribute to the exchange of Arab experiences and best practices in sectors related to development," the statement added. It noted that the event will be an opportunity to review and highlight successful models of cooperation between Arab countries and in turn encourage more bilateral and regional joint Arab projects.

The announcement was made on the sidelines of the 19th annual ARADO Conference held in Marrakesh, Morocco. A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between ARADO and the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future of the United Arab Emirates in the presence of Abdulla Bin Touq, Secretary-General of the UAE Cabinet, and Dr. Nasser Al Hattlan Al Qahtani, Director-General of ARADO.

Commenting on the announcement, Abdulla bin Touq said that by hosting the conference the UAE demonstrated the importance it attaches to issues related development in the region,and worldwide. "By hosting the 20th ARADO conference the United Arab Emirates demonstrates its commitment to facilitating the process of finding solutions to the challenges facing the region, and furthering the development process in a way that benefits our communities".

He affirmed that the support of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, set the tone for government work and development efforts on all levels in the country.

"We are keen to continue the success of the Conference of the Arab Organisation for Administrative Development and to improve it and achieve the desired outcomes," bin Touq continued. "We trust that the 20th edition of the conference will witness a substantial participation from Arab decision makers, experts and specialists in the field of administrative development and consequently share experiences and best practices to serve the region and its people".

For his part, Dr. Nasser Al Hatlan Al Qahtani confirmed that the organisation and the UAE share the same vision and commitment to achieve sustainable development in the Arab region. He also expressed his gratitude to the government of the UAE for hosting the conference in 2020 and supporting the activities of ARADO.

Dr. Al Qahtani further confirmed that the cooperation with the UAE is a major step in the organisation’s work, due to the UAE’s successful experiences in the fields of development and human resources. He added. "ARADO’s 20th Annual Conference will see the participation of experts and intellectuals from all over the world, enriching their experiences, and facilitating the exchange of successful practices."

ARADO was established in 1961 as a specialised organisation of the League of Arab States to take on the responsibility of administrative development in the Arab region. It aims to contribute to the administrative development in the Arab countries as a centre for Arab administrative and consulting expertise.