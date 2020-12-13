UrduPoint.com
UAE To Host 20th Council Of Ministers Meeting Of IORA Member States

Sun 13th December 2020

UAE to host 20th Council of Ministers Meeting of IORA Member States

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Dec, 2020) On December 17th, the UAE will host the 20th Council of Ministers Meeting of Member States of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), chaired by Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, UAE Minister of State.

The UAE will also host the 22nd meeting of the Committee of Senior Officials of IORA Member States, chaired by Abdul Nasser Al Shaali, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, from December 15 to 16 via video conference.

The meeting will address a number of priority topics within the UAE’s plan as Chair of the Association. Furthermore, senior officials of member states will discuss proposals to enhance cooperation and dialogue within the IORA framework, focusing on joint action in line with best practices to reduce the impact of natural disasters.

The UAE, which holds the 2019-2021 IORA presidency, hosted the 10th annual meeting of the Association's Committee of Senior Officials by videoconference in June 2020.

The UAE joined IORA in 1999 and assumed its presidency on November 7th, 2019, during the 19th IORA Council of Ministers Meeting in Abu Dhabi, wherein the UAE adopted the slogan "Promoting a Shared Destiny and Path to Prosperity in the Indian Ocean."

IORA was established in 1997 with the aim of promoting regional cooperation, prosperity, and growth in the Indian Ocean region through joint action according to key themes, namely maritime security and safety, the facilitation of trade and investment, fisheries management, disaster risk management, tourism and cultural exchange, academic, scientific and technological cooperation, the economic empowerment of women, and the Blue Economy.

