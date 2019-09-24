UAE to host 3rd Arab Ministerial Forum on Housing and Urban Development in October

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2019) The UAE, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, will host the 3rd Arab Ministerial Forum on Housing and Urban Development 2019, the largest Arab gathering to tackle the challenges facing the housing sector and to shape the future of urban development in the region.

The forum will see the participation of 22 Arab ministers, executives and key stakeholders from the private and public sectors.

Hosted in Al Habtoor City, Dubai, from 7th to 8th October, 2019, the forum is being organised by the Ministry of Infrastructure Development and the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, in collaboration with the Council of Arab Ministers of Housing and Reconstruction from the Arab League and the Regional Bureau for Arab States of the United Nations Organisation for Human Settlements, UN-Habitat. It will culminate in a declaration endorsed by the participating ministers of housing and infrastructure development, who will pledge to make sustainable, high quality and safe housing in order to bolster regional economic integration and ensure a good quality of life for Arab citizens.

Over the course of three days, ministers of housing and infrastructure development and their technical committees will engage in high-level discussions and networking sessions with the full spectrum of industry stakeholders, including developers, architects, contractors and suppliers to tackle some of the most pressing challenges in the region.

Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development and Chairman of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, said, "The UAE is honoured to host this important gathering in line with the Arab Vision for Housing and Sustainable Urban Development Agenda 2030, the UN-Habitat Millennium Development Goals and the UN Sustainable Development Goals, and on behalf of the Arab States, the Arab League and the UN-Habitat. The UAE is grateful for the unwavering support and insightful vision of our wise leadership and all those who are playing a role to support these goals."

He also pointed out that the UAE government aims to achieve balanced sustainable development and provide a high quality of life for the people of the UAE, through the planning, construction and maintenance of Federal infrastructure and housing projects across the UAE, in accordance with the highest international standards and specifications and optimal investment of technical and financial resources and in partnership with the relevant authorities, to achieve the UAE Vision 2021 and reach the 2071 Centennial.