UAE to host 41st meeting of Joint Committee of the Regional Metrology Organisations

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2019) For the first time in the middle East and North Africa, the UAE will host the 41st meeting of the Joint Committee of the Regional Metrology Organisations, JCRB, of the International Bureau of Weights and Measures BIPM, in Dubai, which oversees and follows up on metrology activities throughout the world.

The event, on 9th September, 2019, is to be organised by the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology, ESMA, and will see attendance by 40 officials from around the world.

The event is the largest gathering of metrologists in the world, aimed at establishing strategies for the development of metrology and specialised scientific research in the field of high accuracy measurements, which supports important economic and productive sectors, such as industry, production and the chemical and electrical fields.

The event will be attended by the President of the BIPM, Dr. Hilal Alkaabi, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council; Saud Al-Khusaibi, Secretary-General of the GCC Standardisation Organisation, and the Presidents of national institutes in Europe, Asia, the Americas and Africa, as well as the Gulf Metrology Organisation.

Abdullah Abdul Qader Al Maeeni, Director-General of ESMA, the host and organiser of the event, said that the UAE's hosting of this global event reflects the ability and keenness to develop the country into a global platform for development ideas and visions for the various economic and productive sectors globally.

At its 39th meeting in Paris, the Joint Commission agreed to hold the 41st meeting in the UAE.

"We, as part of the team of the UAE Federal government, are making an effort to move to a knowledge-based and innovative economy by encouraging research and development, and strengthening the regulatory framework of the sectors", Al Maeeni said, adding that the UAE has formally acceded to the International Meters Agreement, and the country is one of the first countries to become a full member of the International Bureau of Weights and Measures.

The participants will discuss mechanisms to develop national measurement capabilities in the participating countries by organising inter-comparison programmes in different measurement fields.