UAE to host 9th edition of FIFA Football Law Annual Review in 2027

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2025) The UAE will host the ninth edition of the FIFA Football Law Annual Review which will take place in the first quarter of 2027 under the supervision of FIFA and in cooperation with the UAE Football Association. A testament to the UAE's prestigious status on the global sports map.

The UAE Football Association announced tonight that the event will take place over two days, with the participation of more than 400 legal experts and football specialists from various continents. The goal is to review and improve the laws of football through a series of key topics and provisions, most notably legal challenges and major global football issues from the year preceding the event.

Mohammed Abdullah Hazzam Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the UAE Football Association, stated that the UAE's hosting of this major event is part of a series of regional, continental, and global tournaments and events that the UAE continues to organise. “The UAE Football Association, under the leadership of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, places great importance on such events, considering them a key bridge for effective communication and the exchange of expertise and ideas that contribute to the development of football in all its aspects.

”

Since 2019, the FIFA Football Law Annual Review has been bringing together top football law experts and stakeholders from the world of football for discussions on the most pressing topics in the game. The event gives FIFA the platform in which to share the regulatory work, case law and main decisions of its decision-making and judicial bodies, and the main Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) proceedings arising from FIFA’s decisions.

Crucially, the FIFA Football Law Annual Review aligns with Goal 1 of FIFA’s Strategic Objectives for the Global Game: 2023-2027 to revise the FIFA Statutes and to improve the institution’s regulations. As part of that objective, there is a need and a desire to ensure that football’s stakeholders have first-hand access to information on legal decision-making processes and their outcomes.