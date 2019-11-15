(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Nov, 2019) The UAE will host the regular meeting of the Arab League to discuss the role of the media in combating terrorism and renouncing hatred.

The event, hosted by the UAE in Dubai from 17th to 19th November, 2019, will be organised by the Dubai Media Club, Watani Al Emarat Foundation, and the Secretariat General of the Arab League.

The three-day meeting mirrors the UAE's keenness to promote the Arab-Arab dialogue on the pressing issues that are a priority for joint action during the next stage, and within the most vital sectors that touch the lives and interest of the peoples of the region.

The meeting will include a workshop and a seminar on the role of the media in promoting moderate religious discourse and counter-terrorism measures and eliminate the spread of hatred among people.