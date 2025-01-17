Open Menu

UAE To Host Closed Meeting Of WGP Cloud Computing Working Group

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2025 | 03:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2025) The UAE is hosting, for the first time, the closed meeting of the World Bank Group (WGB)’s Cloud Computing Working Group from 19th to 21st January.

The meeting will be held on the sidelines of the Global Government Cloud Forum set to take place on 21st January at the Museum of the Future, Dubai.

The forum will bring together over 350 delegates, including more than 100 international government officials, over 50 global speakers and 30 leaders in government cloud technology innovation. The event aims to reshape the future of cloud computing and harness its vast potential to drive innovation and advance the digital economy.

The forum will focus on how cloud technologies can transform public administration, improve governance, and support sustainable development across the globe.

It will also explore vital topics such as Artificial Intelligence, IoT, Quantum Computing, Sustainable Cloud Solutions, and Cloud for Development, all aligning with Dubai Economic Agenda D33’s goal to make Dubai a global leader in technology and innovation.

The forum will feature a series of keynote addresses, panel discussions, and case studies from global leaders in cloud computing. Key themes include multi-cloud strategies, data sovereignty, and AI and machine learning in government, with a special emphasis on how cloud technologies are accelerating the UAE’s commitment to sustainability and environmental goals.

Attendees will gain insights into successful cloud implementations in government, as well as the potential of quantum computing and disaster recovery solutions across diverse sectors.

