UAE To Host Coordination Meeting Of Arab Group Of The Inter-Parliamentary Union

Wed 07th April 2021 | 05:45 PM

UAE to host coordination meeting of Arab Group of the Inter-Parliamentary Union

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2021) The Federal National Council (FNC) - chaired by Saqr Ghobash, FNC Speaker and President of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union - will host tomorrow in Dubai the coordination meeting of the Arab Group of the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

The meeting will discuss the agreement on the Arab Group’s candidates for vacant positions in the Executive Committee and the permanent and subsidiary committees of the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

The meeting will be attended by Fayez Al Shawabkeh, Secretary-General of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union.

More Stories From Middle East

