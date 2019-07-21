UAE to host Economic, Investment and Trade Forum in Beijing

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jul, 2019) The UAE will host an Economic, Investment and Trade Forum in Beijing on Monday. Celebrating the 35th anniversary of the close relations between the two countries, the event will promote cooperation for future generations, inspired by the bilateral strategic partnership.

The forum during the three-day China visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, will witness many participants from diverse specialisations.

This is His Highness Sheikh Mohamed’s fourth trip to Beijing, which reflects the mutual confidence of the UAE and China in their strategic partnership and joint efforts to create a united future based on over three decades of accomplishments.

The meetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and his delegation with the Chinese leadership will cover many common interests, which are part of the 13 pillars of the strategic partnership agreement that include investment, energy, industry, infrastructure, innovative manufacturing, tourism, education, space, and the mutual promotion of the Beijing Expo and Expo 20202 Dubai.

In all these sectors, the joint cooperation between the UAE and China aim to encourage their public and private sectors to jointly make use of opportunities provided by China’s capabilities and the UAE’s infrastructure.

Xi Jinping, President of China, has always expressed his admiration for the ideology and vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed, and their similar views on sustainable development, as well as their joint commitment to promoting tolerance, employing soft power, and spreading stability and peace in the middle East and the rest of the world.

During Sheikh Mohamed’s three previous visits to China since 2009, a robust partnership between the public sectors of both countries was established, which would be reviewed during the current visit. Both parties will also discuss further development of the partnership in this area.