UAE to host Global Future Councils meetings in November

DAVOS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2020) The Government of UAE announced that the country will host the meetings of the Global Future Councils for five years to come next November, as part of the agenda of the World Economic Forum, WEF, annual meeting being held in Davos, Switzerland.

The announcement was made when Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future, and World Economic Forum Founder and Executive Chairman, Professor Klaus Schwab representing the WEF signed a strategic partnership between the two sides, as the event is one of partnership axes and cooperation.

The UAE, in cooperation with the World Economic Forum, is organising WEF meetings next November which coincides with the Expo 2020 Dubai that hosts more than 600 international personalities, and several global explorers, experts and scientists, to discuss the future of the most vital sectors, explore challenges and draw a map of future trends.

The event will be a global platform for the participants to discuss various topics that include the features and roles of governments in keeping pace with technology and the fourth industrial revolution, enhancing future skills, developing cadres, and developing a proactive view of future challenges.

The event, which will be held at Expo 2020 Dubai, focuses on the future of vital sectors, developing strategic visions that enhance the efforts of the world in the journey to move into the future.

It also discusses several axes that include current and future challenges, and the best solutions to meet them.