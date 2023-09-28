UAE to host Gulf Academy for Strategic and Security Studies headquarters

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2023) ABU DHABI, 28th September, 2023 (WAM) – The UAE will host the headquarters of the Gulf Academy for Strategic and Security Studies following the signing of an agreement between Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, and Jassim Muhammad Al-Budaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

The agreement is part of the cooperation between the Ministry of Defence and the GCC General Secretariat.

The signing was attended by Mattar Salem Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence; Naval Major-General Tariq bin Khalfan Al Zaabi, President of the Gulf Academy for Strategic and Security Studies, and a number of senior officers and officials from the ministry and the GCC General Secretariat.

The Gulf Academy for Strategic and Security Studies is an affiliate of the GCC General Secretariat with a legal personality. It specialises in strategic and security studies within the GCC ecosystem, and aims to prepare GCC leaders and establish a unified strategic security concept for GCC countries. The academy's vision revolves around achieving leadership and excellence in investigating and tackling GCC issues that affect the strategic and security landscapes of GCC countries.