UAE to host International Humanitarian Summit at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2021) The International Humanitarian Summit, to be held in Dubai on 30th March, 2022, was launched today to mark on the World Humanitarian Day, 19th August, 2021, in its mission to solve ongoing issues around the world, including COVID-19 challenges and the persisting issues of racism, gender inequality, intolerance, and persecution.

The International Humanitarian Summit will bring together the international community of intellectuals, governmental institutions, human rights and philanthropic institutions, religious institutions, artists, media professionals, cultural associations and the private sector in order to discuss and shed light on the current concerns that need to be addressed, at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Today’s crises are larger, more complex, and go on for years at a time. Providing humanitarian assistance has become much more difficult. The International Humanitarian Summit will voice out and discuss these issues in March next year, in order to lead, coordinate, and put efforts towards assistance overseas responding to humanitarian crises, natural disasters and manmade disasters. The International Humanitarian Summit will play a major role in promoting and assisting international humanitarian organisations that can better people’s lives and save more lives.

The UAE is proud to host the International Humanitarian Summit, which will shed light on humanitarian workers who are reaching out to the most vulnerable people to save lives and alleviate suffering. In no other time has the generous, bravery, and sacrifice of aid workers been more evident or necessary. Around the world, humanitarian workers haven’t stopped saving lives despite the recent pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic was responsible for one of the largest humanitarian crises since the Second World War. Over the past few months, it has severely affected the humanitarian sector. The aid industry has suffered the most severe impact of all the industries affected by the pandemic. Countries from all over the world came together to provide medical supplies and medical professionals, however, other sectors of the aid industry received little support. Even with the global pandemic, the International Humanitarian Summit will continue to voice out issues and be a platform to inspire the world, serving as a catalyst for international crisis response in both diplomatic engagements and humanitarian assistance.

The UAE has made its mark at the forefront of countries in the world in providing services and providing humanitarian aid and helping those in need around the world. And to crown this role comes the announcement of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday announced that the UAE would offer Golden Visas to charity and humanitarian aid workers in recognition of their efforts and sacrifices.

The announcement to provide long-term residence visas was made on World Humanitarian Day.

In this regard, Dawood Al Shezawi, Secretary-General of the board of Trustees, stated about the pioneering role of the United Arab Emirates throughout its history through humanitarian work at the regional and global levels. "The UAE policies put humanitarian and development work at the center, which is evident by the establishment of hundreds of humanitarian projects and institutions. Globally, the UAE plays a leading humanitarian role, dedicating resources and efforts to empowering communities and removing barriers to sustainable development."

Gender Equality and Women Empowerment are topics that will be explored at the International Humanitarian Summit to enable private organisations and governments in promoting an equal world. Sessions will focus on creating an inclusive environment for women and people of determination within the society.

Utilising the latest digital technology via Events10x, the International Humanitarian Summit will take place in the form of a hybrid event, and will be a powerful dialogue platform which will discuss vital issues in order to achieve a peaceful, healthy and liveable society based on mutual respect and understanding.

The summit is powered with the most anticipated Global Leaders Debate who will discuss the increased fragmentation around the world due to extremism and intolerance, which play a destructive role in achieving global happiness and prosperity. The purpose of this debate is to bring together international leaders to discuss policies to counter these problems and to propose initiatives to further boost human fraternity and tolerance.

The International Humanitarian Summit will feature the Humanitarian Art and Photography Gallery, which allows artists and photographers from around the world to showcase their work while promoting humanitarian values. Through this, visitors will be able to cultivate knowledge, increase awareness and access leading academic archives. Furthermore, the event will also host a digital exhibition where local governments, private institutions and organisations from respective countries will unveil their humanitarian efforts to virtual attendees.

Humanitarian Stories will provide participants with the opportunity to watch encouraging stories about life-changing initiatives from around the world. By doing so, the International Humanitarian Summit will help improve society, as well as highlight individual and institutional efforts in shaping it.