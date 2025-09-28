UAE To Host Legislative Parliamentary Forum In October
Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2025 | 03:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2025) The Federal National Council (FNC) will host the first edition of the Legislative Parliamentary Forum on 7th October at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi. The forum will bring together representatives of the legislative councils of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, along with local authorities, legal and judicial bodies, academic institutions from within and outside the UAE, and chief executives of artificial intelligence from across the country.
The forum is the first of its kind in parliamentary and legislative practices, opening doors for dialogue, knowledge-sharing, and the exchange of ideas to reach optimal legislation through a methodological path based on well-studied scientific and practical steps.
It will bring together parliamentarians, experts, and constitutional scholars from different scientific and intellectual schools and approaches.
The first edition will focus on reviewing and discussing best legislative practices in the field of artificial intelligence. Its aim is to strengthen regional and international cooperation in developing policies and legislation related to artificial intelligence, highlight leading parliamentary and legislative practices in its systems, and address the challenges of practically implementing AI-related laws.
The forum will open with a welcome address by Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the FNC, followed by remarks from Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the GCC, who will highlight the Council’s joint efforts in artificial intelligence governance and outline future mechanisms.
Subsequently, Martin Chungong, Secretary-General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), will present a paper on international parliamentary cooperation in the regulation of artificial intelligence.
Recent Stories
UAE 'true partner' in building smarter, future-ready governments: President of P ..
Dubai PodFest 2025 to gather global podcast leaders on September 30
Arialah Dhow Race 60ft category set to launch on October 3
Global Rail 2025 to kick off September 30 in Abu Dhabi
UAE firm provides clean electricity to over quarter million homes in Chad
UAE launches major housing projects in 2025 to boost family stability
Meta unveils new AI video feed Vibes
UAE delivers statement at 80th Session of United Nations General Assembly Genera ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2025
Germany to take measures against ‘high’ threat from unidentified drones, min ..
IAEA: No nuclear fuel crisis; reserves secure for 21st century
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE to host Legislative Parliamentary Forum in October1 minute ago
-
UAE 'true partner' in building smarter, future-ready governments: President of Philippines31 minutes ago
-
Dubai PodFest 2025 to gather global podcast leaders on September 3046 minutes ago
-
Arialah Dhow Race 60ft category set to launch on October 32 hours ago
-
Global Rail 2025 to kick off September 30 in Abu Dhabi2 hours ago
-
UAE firm provides clean electricity to over quarter million homes in Chad2 hours ago
-
UAE launches major housing projects in 2025 to boost family stability3 hours ago
-
Meta unveils new AI video feed Vibes3 hours ago
-
At least 18 killed in mine collapse in northern Nigeria4 hours ago
-
UAE delivers statement at 80th Session of United Nations General Assembly General Debate6 hours ago
-
World's tallest bridge opens to traffic in China's Guizhou6 hours ago
-
Germany to take measures against ‘high’ threat from unidentified drones, minister says13 hours ago