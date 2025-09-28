UAE to host Legislative Parliamentary Forum in October

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2025) The Federal National Council (FNC) will host the first edition of the Legislative Parliamentary Forum on 7th October at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi. The forum will bring together representatives of the legislative councils of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, along with local authorities, legal and judicial bodies, academic institutions from within and outside the UAE, and chief executives of artificial intelligence from across the country.

The forum is the first of its kind in parliamentary and legislative practices, opening doors for dialogue, knowledge-sharing, and the exchange of ideas to reach optimal legislation through a methodological path based on well-studied scientific and practical steps.

It will bring together parliamentarians, experts, and constitutional scholars from different scientific and intellectual schools and approaches.

The first edition will focus on reviewing and discussing best legislative practices in the field of artificial intelligence. Its aim is to strengthen regional and international cooperation in developing policies and legislation related to artificial intelligence, highlight leading parliamentary and legislative practices in its systems, and address the challenges of practically implementing AI-related laws.

The forum will open with a welcome address by Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the FNC, followed by remarks from Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the GCC, who will highlight the Council’s joint efforts in artificial intelligence governance and outline future mechanisms.

Subsequently, Martin Chungong, Secretary-General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), will present a paper on international parliamentary cooperation in the regulation of artificial intelligence.