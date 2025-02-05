UAE to host 'Made in Russia' festival-fair for first time

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2025) The UAE will host the 'Made in Russia' festival-fair for the first time in Abu Dhabi. The event will take place from 21st to 25th February at Yas Bay Waterfront. The festival is organised by the Russian Export Centre (REC) with the support of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The fair aims to showcase the industrial potential and diversity of high-quality Russian-made products while introducing local residents to Russian culture.

Visitors will have the opportunity to sample and purchase a variety of goods, including canned vegetables, pastries, berry jams, fruit pastilles, baby food, dairy products, snacks, and other food items produced by Russian manufacturers from various regions. Tastings and cooking masterclasses featuring traditional Arab and Russian dishes made from Russian ingredients will also be organised for local attendees.

More than 10 companies will present their cosmetic products in Abu Dhabi. Additionally, the fair will feature a wide range of souvenirs and clothing.

As is customary, the REC will place significant emphasis on the business programme. During the festival-fair, Russian producers will hold negotiations with potential partners, including distributors, representatives of retail chains and supermarkets, the HoReCa sector, and industry associations.

Participants in the business meetings will include manufacturers of construction materials, timber and lumber, equipment, food products, perfumes, and cosmetics.

“The UAE is one of the priority markets for Russian companies and an important hub for exports to the middle East. Given the significant potential and prospects for the development of trade and economic cooperation, the REC chose the UAE as the venue for the new ‘Made in Russia’ festival-fair. A wide range of Russian-made products will be featured at the fair in Abu Dhabi, showcasing the capabilities of Russian agricultural and industrial producers. This event is also intended to strengthen business ties between Russia and the UAE to promote trade, cultural exchange, and bring our nations closer together," Veronica Nikishina, General-Director of the REC.

The main theme of the festival in Abu Dhabi will be the renowned Mezen painting, one of the oldest traditional crafts of the Russian North. Visitors to the festival-fair will enjoy a rich cultural programme, including masterclasses, performances by creative groups showcasing folk dances and music, screenings of well-known Russian animated films for families, and other activities that immerse attendees in the richness and uniqueness of Russian culture.

Four ‘Made in Russia’ festivals have already been successfully held in various provinces of China.