UAE to host MENA Climate Week in March 2022

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2021) To boost the momentum of climate action in the middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and support the shift towards a new model for sustainable growth, the UAE will host the MENA Climate Week 2022, the first event of its kind in the MENA region.

Set to take place on 2nd and 3rd of March 2022, on the sidelines of Expo 2020 Dubai, the forum will highlight the urgency of addressing climate change and current global development challenges.

The UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MoCCAE) and the World Green Economy Organisation (WGEO) will host the event in collaboration with the UN Development Programme (UNDP), the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), UN Climate Change, and the World Bank Group.

The dates were announced in March 2021 at the Regional Climate Weeks Virtual Roundtables that marked the launch of the upcoming editions of the Regional Climate Weeks – Latin America and Caribbean, Asia-Pacific, and Africa – that will run in 2021, and the MENA Climate Week in 2022.

The roundtables drew the participation of high-level dignitaries, including Luis Abinader, President of the Dominican Republic; Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of WGEO; Patricia Espinosa, UNFCCC Executive Secretary; Carolina Schmidt, COP25 President; Alok Sharma, COP26 President-Designate; Shinjirō Koizumi, Japan’s Minister of the Environment, and Sam Cheptoris, Minister of Water and Environment of Uganda.

Organised by the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the meeting was the first in a series of preparatory events that engaged regional stakeholders in a dialogue on their priorities and needs in relation to three thematic tracks: national actions and economy-wide approaches, managing climate risks and seizing transformation opportunities.

In his remarks at the roundtable, Dr. Al Nuaimi said, "The UAE is proud to host the first MENA Climate Week on 2nd and 3rd March, 2022. As the world emerges from COVID-19, we have a prime opportunity to pursue a path of green recovery and develop low-carbon and climate-resilient economies, and this important platform will help steer us on the right course."

"This year, we will hold a series of roundtables in preparation for the Regional Climate Weeks that aim to inspire governments and organisations to join the global climate action movement created by the Paris Agreement," he added.

Al Tayer said, "The MENA Regional Climate Week will be a vital platform to accelerate climate action in the region and contribute to the development of low-carbon and climate-resilient economies. It will also provide individuals and stakeholders with a unique opportunity to discuss national plans for climate action aimed at supporting the Paris Agreement and achieving the United Nations’ 2030 Sustainable Development Goals."

He noted that UAE-led activities, such as the World Green Economy Summit (WGES) that will take place in Dubai in October 2021, will help build the momentum for climate action in the days leading up to the regional event.

Espinosa said, "The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted all aspects of life across the world. The recovery from this crisis has to be sustainable, cleaner, healthier, and more resilient. For this deep transformation, we need the efforts of all stakeholders at all levels of government and in all sectors of society. The Climate Weeks can galvanise crucial climate action at the regional level and therefore make a significant contribution to more ambition globally."

Moreover, the Regional Climate Weeks will enable the participants to follow up on the discussions raised during the 26th Climate Change Conference (COP26) in November 2021 in Glasgow, UK.