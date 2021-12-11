UAE to host Muaythai Boxing World Championship in 2022

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Dec, 2021) The UAE will host the Muaythai Boxing World Championship in 2022 under an agreement signed by the International Federation of Muaythai Associations (IFMA) and the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation.

A total of 1000 boxers from 100 countries will participate in the championship which the UAE will host for the first time amid a significant development and rapidly growing popularity of the sport in the UAE.

Muay Thai, or Thai boxing, is a combat sport originating in Thailand that uses stand-up striking along with various clinching techniques.

The agreement was signed in the presence of IFMA President Dr. Sakchye Tapsuwan; Charissa Tynan, Executive Director of IFMA; Abdullah Al Shehhi, Member of the UAE diplomatic mission to the Kingdom of Thailand; and Tariq Al Muhairi, Member of the board of Directors of the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation, Executive Office of IFMA & Secretary-General of the Arab Muay Thai Federation.

Hosting the championship is a global testament to the advanced infrastructure boasted by the UAE and the track record boasted by the country in organising global sporting events.