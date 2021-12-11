UrduPoint.com

UAE To Host Muaythai Boxing World Championship In 2022

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 11:00 PM

UAE to host Muaythai Boxing World Championship in 2022

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Dec, 2021) The UAE will host the Muaythai Boxing World Championship in 2022 under an agreement signed by the International Federation of Muaythai Associations (IFMA) and the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation.

A total of 1000 boxers from 100 countries will participate in the championship which the UAE will host for the first time amid a significant development and rapidly growing popularity of the sport in the UAE.

Muay Thai, or Thai boxing, is a combat sport originating in Thailand that uses stand-up striking along with various clinching techniques.

The agreement was signed in the presence of IFMA President Dr. Sakchye Tapsuwan; Charissa Tynan, Executive Director of IFMA; Abdullah Al Shehhi, Member of the UAE diplomatic mission to the Kingdom of Thailand; and Tariq Al Muhairi, Member of the board of Directors of the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation, Executive Office of IFMA & Secretary-General of the Arab Muay Thai Federation.

Hosting the championship is a global testament to the advanced infrastructure boasted by the UAE and the track record boasted by the country in organising global sporting events.

Related Topics

World Thailand UAE From Agreement Arab Boxing

Recent Stories

Governor signs Punjab LG Ordinance 2021

Governor signs Punjab LG Ordinance 2021

31 minutes ago
 Basharat Raja inaugurates various development proj ..

Basharat Raja inaugurates various development projects in UC Dhamial

31 minutes ago
 Mass-marriage ceremony of 50 couples held in Hyder ..

Mass-marriage ceremony of 50 couples held in Hyderabad

39 minutes ago
 US Assistant Secretary of State Donfried to Visit ..

US Assistant Secretary of State Donfried to Visit Moscow, Kiev on Dec 13-15 - Wa ..

39 minutes ago
 Sustainable development of mountain tourism stress ..

Sustainable development of mountain tourism stressed in Int'l Mountain Day Confe ..

39 minutes ago
 Govt committed to eradicate menace of corruption f ..

Govt committed to eradicate menace of corruption from society: Shibli Faraz

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.