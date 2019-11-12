UrduPoint.com
UAE To Host OIE’s Sub-Regional Representation

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 12:15 AM

UAE to host OIE’s Sub-Regional Representation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Nov, 2019) Saeed Al Bahari Salem Al Ameri, Director General of Abu Dhabi Agriculture and food Safety Authority, ADAFSA, and Monique Eloit, Director General of World Organisation for Animal Health,OIE, signed a letter of intent to establish OIE’s Sub-Regional Representation, SRR, in Abu Dhabi, that will serve the countries of the GCC region and Yemen.

The signing took place during the opening of the15th Conference of the OIE regional Commission for the middle East in Abu Dhabi ton Monday by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment.

Al Zeyoudi said the selection of the UAE capital to host this edition of the conference and to become the home of the OIE’s Sub-Regional Representation underscores the country’s prominent position as an animal welfare advocate.

Monique Eloit said: " The new OIE Sub Regional Representation for Middle East in Abu Dhabi will facilitate the implementation of OIE international standards to ensure a safe trade in animals and animal products through addressing the challenges faced by the member countries of the region.

"

Following the signing of the letter, Saeed Al Ameri said: "Hosting the OIE SRR office in the UAE is a milestone in ADAFSA’s efforts to achieve its strategy and objectives, and will expand the scope of cooperation between OIE and countries in the GCC region to boost animal health and welfare."

He added that through the OIE office in Abu Dhabi, ADAFSA will facilitate the implementation of OIE’s initiatives, promote its guidelines and standards to ensure transparency in reporting animal diseases globally, as well as boost the capacities of local and regional labs in countering animal diseases.

