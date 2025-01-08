UAE To Host Six Global Conferences For First Time In 2025
Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2025 | 05:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2025) This year, the UAE will host six major global conferences for the first time, showcasing its long-standing excellence in organising large-scale international events.
Among the key events is the IUCN World Conservation Congress, set to take place in October, which is one of the largest global gatherings aimed at fostering dialogue on biodiversity, climate change, and sustainability.
From 27th to 29th October, Expo City Dubai will host the 2025 Asia Pacific Cities Summit (2025APCS) & Mayors' Forum. This premier event, one of the largest and most diverse gatherings of mayors, city leaders, and business figures, will be held in the middle East for the first time.
In November, Dubai will mark a historic milestone by hosting the ICOM General Conference 2025. The event will bring together over 4,000 museum professionals and experts from around the world to engage in in-depth discussions and build meaningful partnerships shaping the future of the global museum sector.
In the healthcare sector, the UAE will host two landmark events debuting in the Middle East. Abu Dhabi will hold the 25th International Union for Health Promotion and education Conference (IUHPE 25th) from 13th to 16th May. Meanwhile, Dubai will host the 19th World Congress of Neurosurgery from 1st to 4th December.
Additionally, the UAE is set to host the 28th Universal Postal Congress 2025 in Dubai, with high-level participation from government representatives, leaders of the global postal sector, member states of the Universal Postal Union, and international organisations. Discussions will focus on the evolving role of postal services in today’s rapidly changing world.
