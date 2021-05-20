UAE to host the 5th WCO Global AEO Conference

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th May, 2021) Dubai Customs is hosting the 5th WCO Global Authorised Economic Operator Conference, to be held virtually over three days between 25th and 27th May, 2021.

Held in cooperation with the UAE Federal Customs Authority, the conference will serve as an ideal platform for exchanging ideas and insights between trade and supply chain professionals and officials. It brings together all stakeholders of global trade to explore the challenges, opportunities, and way forward for global trade under the Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) programme. The agenda will address several topics, such as security, risk management, customs clearance lifecycle, e-commerce integration, and new business models.

The upcoming edition is held under the headline "AEO 2.0: Advancing Towards New Horizons for Sustainable and Secure Trade", with a busy programme that includes keynote speeches by several dignitaries such as Sultan bin Sulayem, DP World Group Chairman and CEO, Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, CEO of the Dubai International Chamber of Commerce; Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director-General of Dubai Customs; Dr. Kunio Mikuriya, Secretary-General of the World Customs Organisation; and Prof. David Widdowson, CEO of the Centre for Customs and Excise Research at Charles Sturt University.

The agenda additionally includes panels and roundtables tackling sustainable supply chains, cooperation between governments, intergovernmental agencies, and customs authorities, extending the AEO scope to e-commerce operators and MSMEs, in addition to addressing emerging risks, such as cyberattacks, exploitation attempts, and new technology-based threats.

The programme is widely credited with facilitating trade during the critical early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, as a report published in late 2020 by Dubai Customs indicates.

Commenting on the announcement, Musabih highlighted Dubai’s progressive attitude toward the adoption of global trade systems, information exchange, and its readiness for strategic partnerships within the Mutual Recognition Agreement framework of the AEO programme.

"Choosing Dubai as virtual host of the Conference reflects its leading global status as a facilitator of trade, as well as its position as a trusted partner for the implementation and development of the Authorized Economic Operator programme around the world," he added.

Dr. Mikuriya said, "The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated the importance of Customs-Business partnership in the wake of an unprecedented disruption of the world trade. Customs has managed to navigate the complexities imposed by the pandemic and the restrictions thereof owing to the cooperation and this Conference will allow us to discuss the lessons learned and the way forward."

Dubai Customs and the UAE Federal Customs Authority have announced registration is open to customs administrators, government entities, international organisations, private sector enterprises, researchers, innovators, academics and all parties with a stake in international trade. Registration is available at this link: http://www.AEOConference2021.com The 5th WCO Global AEO Conference is sponsored by DP World, Nuctech Company Limited, CT Strategies, World Free Zones Organisation, GTS, and Publican.