UAE to host the international ConvEx-3 'Barakah UAE'

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Apr, 2021) In the last quarter of this year, UAE will be hosting an international emergency exercise known as "ConvEx-3", in conjunction with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

With more than 170 countries and international organisations invited to participate, this exercise is one of the world's most complex exercises and takes place every three to five years to test the response capabilities and early notification to the international emergencies in cases of nuclear or radiological emergencies, according to the international emergency conventions. It is also an opportunity to evaluate the adequacy of current communication and cooperation protocols, as well as identify areas of improvement in the national and international response systems.

The exercise will be called "Barakah UAE" and will be implemented under the national supervision of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, and in accordance with the legislative framework of the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation. It will see the participation of Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Health and Prevention, and a number of other concerned authorities.

The UAE is hosting the "Barakah UAE" exercise to test its nuclear emergencies preparedness and response capabilities, highlighting the preparedness and national capabilities to the international community in this field, and the UAE's commitment to transparency.

The exercise also supports the efforts taken by the government with regard to the UAE's peaceful nuclear program.

The main events and scenarios of the exercise will take place at the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in Abu Dhabi, which will require activating the response systems of the various entities, and their measures and plans to protect the public and the environment.

As planned at the international level, this exercise will include, for the first time in its history, sending international field assistance teams to support efforts made in the country to reassure the public regarding their safety.

According to the IAEA, the ConvEx-3 is designed to evaluate and improve its own and its Member States’ response arrangements and capabilities with regard to nuclear and radiological emergencies. The ConvEx exercises are prepared at three levels of complexity. ConvEx-1 exercises are designed to test emergency communication links with contact points, such as phone, e-mails, and other electronic systems.

ConvEx-2 exercises are designed to make sure that the mechanisms and methods of information exchange are operational, while ConvEx-3 are full-scale exercises designed to make sure that the system is fully tested.